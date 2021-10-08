Rotary Club of Jasper donates $2,000 to Sisters of St. Benedict

A woman recognized by the community for her leadership role is giving back.

2021 ATHENA Award Recipient, Kelly Clauss, explains why she chose to give $2,000 to the Sisters of St. Benedict.

“Once I was aware that the ATHENA Award winner got to select a charity of choice, it was an easy decision. I’ve been a long-time friend of The Sisters, and support who they are and how they give back to the community,” she says.

Sister Anita Lowe says that it means a lot.

“It meant the world to us when we heard that Kelly chose us. We were so proud of Kelly because of our relationship with her throughout the years and are happy she was honored with the award. At this point, we don’t have a particular project in mind. That may be something we talk to Kelly about to see if there is any particular area of work that we do that she would like to specifically support,” Lowe says.

The Rotary Club of Jasper and Clauss handed the donation check to Sister Lowe on Thursday afternoon.

The funds were raised at the annual ATHENA banquet, where Kelly Clauss was named the 2021 ATHENA Award recipient.