Due to tree trimming work on 5th Street, the road will be closed between Geiger and Walnut Streets on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Please avoid the area at that time.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.