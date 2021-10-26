Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit planned for Friday, November 5th

The Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit has been planned for Friday, November 5th.

Dubois Strong, partnering with The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District and Vincennes University Jasper, will host the Ag Summit at the VU Jasper Campus.

The Ag Summit will be geared towards updating local producers, agriculture businesses, and financial institutions on the latest in economic programs and opportunities in the county.

This year’s speakers include:

Christian Blome – Dean, Vincennes University Jasper

Duane Hopf – Mill Creek Farms

Bennett Fuson – EDP Renewables

Steve Howell – Indiana Soybean Alliance/Indiana Corn Marketing Council/Indiana Corn Growers Association

Ed Ebert –Indiana Soybean Alliance/Indiana Corn Marketing Council/Indiana Soybean & Corn Check Off Programs

James Mintert, Ph.D. – Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University

Date: Friday, November 5th

Time: 8:30 am to 12 pm

Place: Vincennes University Jasper – Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing Theatre

Please RSVP by calling 812.482.9650 or emailing success@duboisstrong.com.