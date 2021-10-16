St. Anthony American Legion annual fundraiser to take place Sunday

No plans for Sunday dinner?

The St. Anthony American Legion and Auxiliary Post 493 is having its annual fall fundraiser this Sunday, October 17th.

This will be a drive-thru dinner only. Serving will start at 10 am and will go until sold out.

The meals include fried chicken, German fries, slaw, and baked beans.

The St. Anthony American legion annual fundraiser is this Sunday, October 17th at the St. Anthony American Legion Post 493 in St. Anthony.