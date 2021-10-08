Suspect who sparked South Gibson School closures identified

The man who caused South Gibson School Corporation to close schools on Friday has been identified.

33-year-old Logan Robert Brandewie of Evansville was arrested on Friday morning on charges of Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of a Scheduled Substance, Fleeing Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, Fleeing Law Enforcement on Foot, Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle, Criminal Mischief, Driving While Suspended Prior, and False Informing. He’s also being held on a felony warrant out of Vanderburgh County. Since this is still an ongoing investigation, more charges are anticipated.

Police say the ordeal began after Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of theft at Menards in Princeton on Thursday evening.

Brandewie refused to stop and continued driving down US 41 Fort Branch.

After running over stop sticks set out by police and striking a patrol car positioned nearby, Brandewie ran from the scene.

Police set up a perimeter and looked for him, but were unsuccessful.

As a result, South Gibson School Corporation decided to close the schools in the area as a precaution and due to not knowing if the man was still in the area.

Deputies say several concerned citizens called to report a suspicious male walking on Interstate 69, near Interstate 64 on Friday morning.

Police found Brandewie near the 19-mile marker and took him into custody without further incident.

He’s currently being held in the Gibson County Jail.