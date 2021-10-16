Victim in fatal Perry County crash identified

The victim of a fatal wreck in Perry County earlier this week has been identified.

The Perry County Coroner’s Office says 65-year-old Susanna Adkins of Cannelton was the passenger in the front seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon on Scotch Pine Road.

Police say the road was closed between New 27 and Old State Road 237 while crews cleaned up the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.