IDDC Receives $5.6 Million in Federal Grant Funding

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) has received a $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The EDA awarded $314 million in grants to 34 states and the District of Columbia to revitalize travel, tourism and outdoor recreation.

“These funds allow IDDC to help enhance the quality of life here in our great state,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “By investing in marketing, we can boost the Leisure and Travel- Related industry, which is crucial to our economy.”

The U.S. Economic Development Administration allocated money based on employment loss and share of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the Leisure and Hospitality sectors.

Indiana was one of 34 states and the District of Columbia to be awarded funding in the first round.

“This grant money will further IDDC’s mission is to drive more consumers to the Leisure and Travel-Related entities within our state, which will help those entities recover from the pandemic,” said Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s Secretary and CEO. “We also anticipate that our initiatives will raise the perception of Indiana.”

The funding for this grant program was allocated in the American Rescue Plan.