Kentucky woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop in Jasper

A Kentucky woman is facing several drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Jasper.
Jasper Police pulled over 33-year-old Amber Hamm of Bowling Green, Kentucky around 2:40 Friday morning for driving without headlights.
While investigating, officers determined Hamm was under the influence of multiple substances.
She was arrested for operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, a controlled substance, and marijuana and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center.
