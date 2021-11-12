Kentucky woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop in Jasper

A Kentucky woman is facing several drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Jasper.

Jasper Police pulled over 33-year-old Amber Hamm of Bowling Green, Kentucky around 2:40 Friday morning for driving without headlights.

While investigating, officers determined Hamm was under the influence of multiple substances.

She was arrested for operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, a controlled substance, and marijuana and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center.