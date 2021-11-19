Local Wines a Fine Feature of Christkindlmarkt

Nine of Indiana’s finest wineries will make an appearance at Ferdinand’s Christkindlmarkt the weekend of November 20 and 21. The French Lick Winery, Winzerwald Winery, Carousel Winery, Monkey Hollow Winery, Buck Creek Winery,Pepper’s Ridge Winery, Huber Winery, Huckleberry Winery, and Hunter’s Ridge Winerywill offer samples and sell their wines by the bottle or case. French Lick Winery will be situated at the Ferdinand Community Center markt site. Winzerwald Winery, Carousel Winery, Huckleberry Winery, and Hunter’s Ridge Winery will vend their wares at the Tri-County YMCA’s Antiques Markt. Monkey Hollow Winery will offer samples and sell their wines at the Monastery Event Hall along with Huber Winery and Pepper’s Ridge. Buck Creek Winery will serve and sell at Ferdinand American Legion. Sample delectable foods and wines while visiting the six markt sites throughout town where vendors will be displaying a huge variety of artwork, quality hand-created items, antiques, folk art, wood carvings, candles, jewelry, fabric, purses, Christmas wares, furniture, toys, accessories, bath and body, and more in over 200 booths. All markt sites will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Ferdinand, Indiana, is located on Indiana State Road 162, one mile north of I-64, at Exit 63, 45 minutes east of Evansville, Indiana and one hour west of Louisville, Kentucky. For more information and/or hotel accommodations, contact 1-800-968-4578, or visit www.visitduboiscounty.com.