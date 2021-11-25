Memorial Hospital Foundation to celebrate Giving Tuesday

This GivingTuesday, the Memorial Hospital Foundation invites everyone to join the movement by donating to the area of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center that has impacted you the most in 2021.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 30, 2021, and throughout the year.

“Our caregivers at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center have gone above and beyond this past year. It’s my hope that our community will see GivingTuesday as a united opportunity to express gratitude for all the hard work and dedication seen at our hospital and clinics throughout all the counties we serve,” said Deidra Church, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director. “This is an opportunity to join with our caregivers to do more and reach even more people by providing resources that will go toward helping people in our local communities. I hope everyone will dig deep into their hearts and show how much they care by donating on November 30.”

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year.” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Those who are interested in joining the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.mhhcc.org/giving. Donors can choose exactly where in the hospital they’d like their funds to go. If you have questions regarding the Memorial Hospital Foundation, please call Deidra Church at (812) 996-8426.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.