“Peanut Butter” and “Jelly” to be pardoned at White House

We now know the names of the two turkeys gobbling up the nation’s attention at the White House.

“Peanut Butter” and “Jelly” were selected as this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkeys and will be pardoned by President Joe Biden during an annual ceremony at the White House on Friday.

Both turkeys are from Farbest Farms.

After the ceremony, “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly” will live at Purdue’s Animal Science Research and Education Center.