Tennessee man arrested for attempted robbery in Jasper

Trying to rob a convenience store landed one man behind bars early Monday morning.

Jasper Police responded to Circle A Convenience Store (Blimpies) 1921 Lube Way in Jasper for an attempted robbery at 1 am Monday.

The clerk told police the suspect demanded money and had a gun with hollow-point ammo. According to security footage, the suspect made threats but never brandished a weapon.

The clerk did not supply any cash and the suspect ran from the store before police arrived.

Police later located the suspect, 23-year-old Antonio M. Espinoza, at Comfort INN on Hospitality Drive.

Espinoza was found to have active arrest warrants through Dubois County.

He was transported to the Dubois County Security Center with new charges of attempted robbery and intimidation.