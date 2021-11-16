Two Jasper men arrested after reports of suspicious vehicle

Reports of suspicious activity landed two Jasper men in jail this week.
The Jasper Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Stonehenge Apartment Complex parking lot around 4 pm Monday,
Police say they found two men, 22-year-old Jhensen Jose Monroig Caban and 18-year-old Yansiel Manuel Monroig Caban inside the vehicle smoking marijuana when they arrived. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana inside the car.
Both men were arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center for possession of marijuana.
