Two Jasper men arrested after reports of suspicious vehicle

Reports of suspicious activity landed two Jasper men in jail this week.

The Jasper Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Stonehenge Apartment Complex parking lot around 4 pm Monday,

Police say they found two men, 22-year-old Jhensen Jose Monroig Caban and 18-year-old Yansiel Manuel Monroig Caban inside the vehicle smoking marijuana when they arrived. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana inside the car.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center for possession of marijuana.