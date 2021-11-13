Year-End Private Applicator (PARP) Events for Southern Indiana – November and Early December 2021

As the cropping years comes to a close, several local applicators are still searching for private applicator training to keep their licenses up-to-date.
The Office of the Indiana State Chemist (OISC) has a constantly updating/changing website calendar for PARP events that lists what is currently available throughout the state. To view the calendar to see what is currently available for November or early December 2021 events (none in later December, so check soon), go to the web site at: https://ppp.purdue.edu/private-applicators/recertification-parp/parp-events/ and click on the event that you may wish to attend. Reservations are frequently needed due to COVID restrictions, meals, materials, registration fees, etc., so contact the host county in which the event will be held to see if they need to know if you’re planning to attend.
Currently listed events for southern Indiana are as follow:
November 2021
11/16/2021 – KNOX COUNTY PARP
10:00 am EST – 12:00 pm EST Knox County Fairgrounds
11/16/2021 – PERRY SOIL HEALTH DAY
10:00 am EST – 4:00 pm EST Perry Co 4-H Fairgrounds
11/16/2021 – PIKE COUNTY PARP
6:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST Pike County Fairgrounds
11/17/2021 – DAVIESS COUNTY PARP
6:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST Daviess County Produce Auction Building
11/19/2021 – MARTIN COUNTY PARP
10:00 am EST – 12:00 pm EST Martin County Fairgrounds
December 2021
12/02/2021 – KNOX COUNTY PARP
2:00 pm EST – 4:00 pm EST Highland Woods Community Center
12/08/2021 – WARRICK FORAGE PROGRAM
6:30 pm EST – 8:30 pm EST
12/09/2021 – LAWRENCE COUNTY PARP
5:30 pm EST – 7:30 pm EST Premier Ag
To check whether you might need additional private applicator (PARP) credits, visit the OISC applicator records website at: https://www.inplants.oisc.purdue.edu/USAPlantsIN/PesticideApplicator/ApplicationExternalSearch.aspx , or call the OISC at ph.(765)494-1492.
