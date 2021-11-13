Year-End Private Applicator (PARP) Events for Southern Indiana – November and Early December 2021

As the cropping years comes to a close, several local applicators are still searching for private applicator training to keep their licenses up-to-date.

The Office of the Indiana State Chemist (OISC) has a constantly updating/changing website calendar for PARP events that lists what is currently available throughout the state. To view the calendar to see what is currently available for November or early December 2021 events (none in later December, so check soon), go to the web site at: https://ppp.purdue.edu/private-applicators/recertification-parp/parp-events/ and click on the event that you may wish to attend. Reservations are frequently needed due to COVID restrictions, meals, materials, registration fees, etc., so contact the host county in which the event will be held to see if they need to know if you’re planning to attend .

Currently listed events for southern Indiana are as follow:

November 2021

10:00 am EST – 12:00 pm EST Knox County Fairgrounds

10:00 am EST – 4:00 pm EST Perry Co 4-H Fairgrounds

6:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST Pike County Fairgrounds

6:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST Daviess County Produce Auction Building

10:00 am EST – 12:00 pm EST Martin County Fairgrounds

December 2021

2:00 pm EST – 4:00 pm EST Highland Woods Community Center

6:30 pm EST – 8:30 pm EST

5:30 pm EST – 7:30 pm EST Premier Ag

To check whether you might need additional private applicator (PARP) credits, visit the OISC applicator records website at: https://www.inplants.oisc.purdue.edu/USAPlantsIN/PesticideApplicator/ApplicationExternalSearch.aspx , or call the OISC at ph.(765)494-1492.