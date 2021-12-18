Change the Life You Live: Diabetes Program

Posted By: Logan Troesch December 18, 2021

Change the Life You Live: Diabetes Program

 Diabetes touches almost every part of your life. It’s a serious, lifelong condition, but there’s a lot you can do to protect your health.  Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering, “Change the Life you Live: Diabetes.”   These classes offer the opportunity to achieve optimal health while living with diabetes.   The classes are facilitated by Certified Diabetes Educators who teach participants how to control their diabetes using a medication, self-monitoring, nutrition, and physical activity.   A variety of classes are offered to begin with Diabetes Pathways, which is a baseline class for those newly diagnosed with diabetes.  Following the completion of Diabetes Pathways, additional classes are offered for a more personalized curriculum.   Participants are encouraged to bring a family member or friend.  Pre-registration is required.  For more information or to register, call 812-996-0521.

Be the first to comment on "Change the Life You Live: Diabetes Program"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*