Change the Life You Live: Diabetes Program

Diabetes touches almost every part of your life. It’s a serious, lifelong condition, but there’s a lot you can do to protect your health. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering, “Change the Life you Live: Diabetes.” These classes offer the opportunity to achieve optimal health while living with diabetes. The classes are facilitated by Certified Diabetes Educators who teach participants how to control their diabetes using a medication, self-monitoring, nutrition, and physical activity. A variety of classes are offered to begin with Diabetes Pathways, which is a baseline class for those newly diagnosed with diabetes. Following the completion of Diabetes Pathways, additional classes are offered for a more personalized curriculum. Participants are encouraged to bring a family member or friend. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call 812-996-0521.