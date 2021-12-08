Local law enforcement officers went shopping Wednesday morning at the Jasper Wal-Mart and bought gifts for kids in need as part of the Cops with Kids Christmas shopping event. The members of the Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 138 which includes officers from many local city police departments, Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and Community Corrections, the Prosecutor’s Office, DNR and others take part in the Cops and Kids shopping event.

Sergeant Adam Bower of the Jasper City Police summarized Wednesday’s event.

As mentioned by Sgt. Adam Bower, donations are still being accepted. Donations can be made at Springs Valley Branches, brought into any police department or given to any police officer in Dubois County. If paying by check, be sure to note Cops and Kids on the memo line.

The annual event normally includes the kids themselves taking part in the shopping event, but with COVID 19 restrictions the cops shopped for them fulfilling the “needs” on the gift list as well as the “wants” for the kids. The Cops and Kids program also helps kids to see law enforcement officers as positive role models.