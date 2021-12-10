Corydon Man arrested for Domestic Battery and Neglect

Indiana State Police arrested a Corydon man Thursday afternoon for Domestic Battery and Neglect of a Dependent in a case involving a nine-year-old child in his care.

The Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) contacted the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg regarding an allegation of child battery involving a nine-year-old child.

The child is usually in the care of a youth facility due to behavioral issues, however, he returned home for the Thanksgiving holiday. The alleged incident occurred in Harrison County while the child was home. On Monday, the 29th, workers at the facility observed injuries after the child returned to their care. DCS then sought medical attention for the child and contacted ISP.

Detective Chris Tucker immediately began an investigation which included numerous interviews with family, caregivers, and medical personnel. DCS personnel and Detective Tucker also conducted a forensic interview with the child.

As a result of the investigation, Detective Tucker requested an arrest warrant for Cody Allen Byrn, 28, of Corydon

Cody Byrn was arrested without incident and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Bryn is facing charges of Neglect of a Dependent resulting in Bodily Injury – Level 5 Felony, Domestic Battery with Bodily Injury (person less than 14) – Level 5 Felony, Battery (person less than 14) – Level 6 Felony