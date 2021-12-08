COVID Testing Site Rapid COVID-19 tests unavailable

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site no longer has the Rapid COVID-19 tests available. Their last order for the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag cards used to perform the rapid test, was not fulfilled. The Indiana State Department of Health is currently working to correct the demand/supply chain issue. If a rapid test once again becomes available at the testing site, the health department will let the public know as soon as possible.

Currently there is no shortage of PCR Tests, to register for an appointment to obtain a PCR COVID -19 testplease visit https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/. You will have to click “I don’t have an invitation code.” If you do not have internet, you can call the phone number 812-675-5084, if no one answers please leave a message and they will call you back. Results should be available within 2-3 business days.

The site is located at the f ormer Ruxer’s golf course building, 400 South Clay St. in Jasper, Again the phone n umber is 812-675-5084. The hours of the Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site are: Tuesday & Wednesday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Sunday and Monday they are closed.