Dubois County Regional Covid Testing Site Rapid Test Available

Rapid Covid-19 Testing is once again available at the Dubois County Regional Covid Testing Site while supplies last. Due to the limited supply of test kits, they received, the criteria to obtain a rapid test has changed. To receive a rapid Covid-19 test, you must have symptoms directly related to Covid-19 and you must schedule an appointment online or call the phone number if no internet access is available. If there are no appointments available, the testing site is either out of rapid test kits or the schedule is full for that day. The health department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and will continue to work with the Indiana Department of Health to increase the supply if possible. The address of testing remains at the former Ruxer golf course building, 400 South Clay St. Jasper, IN 47546. The phone is 812-675-5084. The testing site is open Tuesday and Wednesday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and Closed Sunday and Monday…also closed for lunch from 1:00 – 2:00 pm.

To schedule an appointment for a rapid test please register at DuboisCountyTesting.as.me

To register for an appointment to obtain a PCR COVID -19 test please visit https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/. You will have to click “I don’t have an invitation code”. If you do not have internet, you can call the phone number above, if no one answers please leave a message and they will call you back. Results from a rapid test are available within 30 minutes and a PCR Test result should be available within 2-3 business days.