A Dubois man was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Jasper police department responded to a 911 call at 8:06 pm Thursday night at redemption church reporting a physical altercation.
Upon investigation, it was determined that 56-year-old Lee M. Price struck another subject and was intoxicated.
Price was lodged in the Dubois county security center and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct both class B misdemeanors.
Be the first to comment on "Dubois man arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct."