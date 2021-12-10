Dubois man arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

A Dubois man was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Jasper police department responded to a 911 call at 8:06 pm Thursday night at redemption church reporting a physical altercation.

Upon investigation, it was determined that 56-year-old Lee M. Price struck another subject and was intoxicated.

Price was lodged in the Dubois county security center and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct both class B misdemeanors.