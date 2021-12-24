Fire at a home in Cannelton

December 24, 2021

A family from Perry County has lost everything during a fire at a home in Cannelton.

It happened overnight Thursday into Christmas Eve day in Clifton Heights in Cannelton at the home of Kevin and Stephanie Merry.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, No one was hurt, but eight people, including Kevin and Stephanie Merry along with their 6 children, lost all of their belongings including the house and multiple vehicles.

