A family from Perry County has lost everything during a fire at a home in Cannelton.

It happened overnight Thursday into Christmas Eve day in Clifton Heights in Cannelton at the home of Kevin and Stephanie Merry.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, No one was hurt, but eight people, including Kevin and Stephanie Merry along with their 6 children, lost all of their belongings including the house and multiple vehicles.

If would like to help the family of 8 rebuild you can go to their GoFundMe by clicking on the link above.