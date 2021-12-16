Firefighters for Children for Kentucky is collecting donations to deliver Christmas Eve.

Firefighters for Children for Kentucky is requesting monetary donations, toys, and new clothes to support children in need after tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky recently.

Donations will be delivered on Christmas Eve by area firefighters along with Santa.

Monetary donations can be made at any German American Bank location under “Fire Fighters For The Children Of Kentucky.

Toy and Clothing Drop off at the following locations:

Jasper Engines & Transmissions Princeton Fire Territory German American Bank in Ferdinand Or by contacting any of your local firefighters for more information