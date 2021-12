I-69 Near Martinsville To Open Today

Governor Holcomb and a host of others will officially open I-69 at Martinsville later today. Drivers have had to drive around Martinsville and Mooresville for the past year to get from Indianapolis to Bloomington. The new stretch of interstate eliminates that detour. This is just the first of the I-69 extensions. The state hopes to complete work all the way down to Evansville by 2024.