Jasper Group collecting item donations to help those Affected by Tornado

Jasper Group will be sending trucks to the Mayfield, Kentucky area to provide needed items.

The dock doors at our corporate headquarters in Jasper are open today through Wednesday from 6am – 7pm for all members of the community to drop off donations.

Please go to the dock doors on the southwest side of the building (next to the JHS football field – 225 Clay Street, Jasper, Indiana) where the dock will be staffed during these times to receive all items.

To make distribution easier, like-items will be loaded together on palettes, so, please organize donations as such if possible.

Many different types of items are being asked for, below is a list highlighting some things in request:

Personal hygiene items

Non-perishable foods

Water

Blankets

Towels

Seasonably appropriate clothes, coats, gloves, socks

Cleaning supplies, paper towels, cleaning wipes, rags and towels

Zip lock bags

Duct tape

Tarps

Toilet paper

Plates, napkins

Baby items – diapers, bottles, formula, wipes

Batteries

Phone chargers

