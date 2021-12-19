Jasper Man arrested on Daviess County Warrant

A Jasper man was arrested on a warrant from Daviess County.

Saturday afternoon, Jasper Police Officers were at the residence of 939 Macarther street in reference to an ongoing investigation.

While interviewing witnesses for a separate case, officers found at the residence, 28-Year-Old, Eduardo Gonzalez.

Officers found that Gonzalez had an active warrant of arrest out of Daviess County due to him failing to appear for a prior OWI charge.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.