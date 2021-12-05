Jasper man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A Jasper man is facing multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop.

Early Sunday morning, a Jasper Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Hucks parking lot after the driver disregarded a traffic control device at the intersection of 5th street and US 231.

During the traffic stop the officer found that the driver, 39-year-old, Brandon Wilkie, currently had his driver’s license suspended.

Later a k9 unit was dispatched and gave a positive indication to the presence of a controlled substance in Wilkie’s vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found Marijuana and two different prescriptions that had not been prescribed to Wilkie.

Wilkie was arrested and taken to the Jasper Police Department where it was also found that he had concealed two more bags of Marijuana in his pants.

Wilkie was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of, Driving while suspended, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Legend Drug, and Obstruction of justice.