Memorial Hospital and healthcare center in jasper will be offering fitness classes in January 2022

A minimum of 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity on most days of the week is recommended. Regular physical activity has numerous health benefits, which is why Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages. All classes are held at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper (unless noted otherwise).

The following is a list of classes being offered in January:

Get Fit 55+

Yoga Fitness

Barre Above

Get Fit Flex

SOULstrength

SOULfusion

Power 60

For class details or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.