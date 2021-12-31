Evansville Man Arrested on Murder Charges

Posted By: Logan Troesch December 31, 2021

An update on a story we’ve been following…The Evansville Police Department responded to shots fired on Third Avenue and Oregon Street on Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 3:45 p.m. CT

Officers say upon arriving, they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds lying in the roadway near a car.

EPD says they began to help the victim until medical arrived on the scene. The victim was then taken to a local hospital.

According to a press release, numerous witnesses were in the area when the shooting happened.

While detectives were getting statements from witnesses, SWAT teams and patrol units set up a perimeter around the area.

Detectives say they were given information about a potential suspect in the 900 block of Oregon Street.

According to a release, the victim later died at the hospital from his injuries.

the Vanderburgh County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Carlis Falls of Evansville.

According to police, this is the 15th homicide of the year in Evansville.

Police issued a murder warrant for 30-year-old Fabian L. Bennett who has since been taken into custody and lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

 

