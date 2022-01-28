The Jasper Chamber will host the 2022 state of the city and school addresses on Tuesday, Feb 15th from 11:30 am to 1230pm. The event will take place at the Center of Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing on the VUJ Campus. Presenters invited to attend this event are Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide and Greater Jasper Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Lorey. Take time to come learn what is happening in the jasper city government and jasper schools. The fee to attend the event is 15$ to be paid at the door, and lunch will be included. The Jasper Chamber is asking that you reserve a spot by Feb 10th. You can do so by phone at 812-482-6866 or email at chamber@jasperin.org if you cannot attend the event our television partner 18 WJTS will broadcast the event on Feb 17th at 8 pm Eastern and again on Sunday, Feb 20th at 1 pm Eastern time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



