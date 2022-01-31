Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Dementia is a brain disorder that seriously affects a person’s ability to carry out daily activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia among senior citizens. It involves the parts of the brain that control thought, memory, and language.

Memorial Hospital’s Caring Hands Senior Services sponsors an Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group. Meeting dates have changed to the first Tuesday of every month. The next meeting is Tuesday, February 1, 2022., from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the Medical Arts Conference Center, located in the lower level of the Medical Arts Building at 721 W. 13th St. in Jasper. This support group allows caregivers to come together to share knowledge and experiences in caring for loved ones who are affected by these illnesses.

For more information, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events.” If you are not comfortable attending due to Covid-19, but would like more information on dementia and being a caregiver, please call 812-996-0218.

Pre-registration is not necessary.

**NOTE: You must wear a mask. We will follow CDC guidelines for safe attendance; however, if you are part of the at-risk population for COVID-19, please use discretion when deciding to attend.