BMV in partnership with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is hosting a Virtual Job Fair

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), in partnership with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD), is hosting a virtual job fair to promote multiple positions the agency has available throughout the state.

The virtual job fair is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST on , Jan. 19.

Opportunities include Customer Service Representative (intermittent, part-time, full-time), Team Lead, Manager in Training, Assistant Branch Manager, and Branch Manager. BMV leaders will discuss job opportunities in detail, along with benefits and how to apply. BMV team members also will be on hand to share why they chose to work at the BMV and how they’ve advanced their careers.

“The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers rewarding careers for those wanting to make an impact on the lives of Hoosiers every day,” said BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy. “We have numerous positions available with a variety of great benefits and are excited to partner with the DWD on this virtual job fair.”

DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said, “The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles assists thousands of Hoosiers every day and enjoys great success in serving them thanks to its dedicated team members. We are pleased to partner with the BMV to announce these important opportunities to potential jobseekers.”

Those interested in the job fair but unable to attend are encouraged to still register, as a recording will be sent via email the following day.

To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/291863582017890316. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the virtual job fair.