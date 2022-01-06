Coalition against the Mid-States Corridor Project to have a Public Town Hall Meeting

Coalition against the mid-states corridor project is holding a public town hall meeting

The Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor project will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. EST. The meeting will be held at the Vincennes University Jasper Innovation, Technology and Manufacturing Building in the Technology Auditorium Rm 141. They will be sharing an update on the project, facts according to them why the Mid-States Corridor project is not wanted or needed, what more you can do to voice your opposition, and actions you can take, followed by a Q&A session.

Yard signs, t-shirts, bumper stickers, and stickers will be available. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend this family-friendly meeting.

Per VUJ policy, face masks are required.

The Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor project is a grassroots group of citizens and organizations opposed to the construction of a new highway being proposed in Southern Indiana.