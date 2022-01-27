December Indiana Employment Report

Indiana’s unemployment rate fell from 3.0% in November to 2.7% in December—a record low for the state dating back to 1976, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

In addition, private sector employment jumped by 10,900 over the last month and has now increased for six of the last seven months. This has resulted in a gain of 82,400 jobs year-over-year. Total private employment now stands at 2,705,500—35,000 below the December 2019 peak of 2,740,500.

By comparison, the national unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in November to 3.9% in December.

Learn more about how unemployment rates are calculated here: https://www.hoosierdata.in.gov/infographics/employment-status.asp.December 2021 Labor-Force

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 8,774 over the previous month, due to an increase of 3,836 employed residents and a decrease of 12,610 unemployed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.31 million. The state’s labor force participation rate of 62.4% remains above the national rate of 61.9%.