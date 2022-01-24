Dubois County Chamber of Commerce State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony

DUBOIS COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO HOLD INAUGURAL STATE OF THE CHAMBER AND AWARDS CEREMONY LUNCHEON

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host the Inaugural State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony, Friday, March 11, 11:30 a.m. eastern, at Huntingburg Event Center (110 East 14th Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542).

“We are excited to hold our Inaugural State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony, a celebration event,” said Amy Gehlhausen, president, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “This is the first year for this event following the merger of the Huntingburg and Ferdinand chambers to form under one umbrella—the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber members can expect registration details to be sent via email and via the e-newsletter.

In addition to the annual meeting, the chamber will be celebrating and honoring three outstanding individuals “Young Professional of the Year”, an “Administrative Professional of the Year”, and a “Business Person of the Year”.

I think it is important to celebrate individuals who are making a positive impact in our businesses and community,” said the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Becky Hickman. “There are hundreds of people who give back to the community in hopes of making it better tomorrow than it is today—and they deserve recognition.”

If you know of an individual worthy of any of these three honors/awards, please visit https://duboiscountychamber.com/state-of-the-chamber-awards-ceremony/to access the nomination forms. The deadline to submit candidates is February 18, 2022.

There are still sponsorship opportunities for the State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony. Please contact Becky Hickman at becky.hickman@duboiscountychamber.com for more information.