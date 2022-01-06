Hoosier National Forest visitors, 17 and older Required to have a trail use permit.

Visitors ages 17 and older, who wish to ride a bike or horse on the Hoosier National Forest are required to have a trail use permit. Permits are available for daily use at $5 per person, or annual use at $35 per person. There are a variety of options to purchase a trail use permit – at Forest offices, at local vendors, order by phone or mail, or online at Recreation.gov. To purchase in person, contact your local Forest office to schedule an appointment – Bedford 812-275-5987, or Tell City 812-547-7051.

Visitors may purchase digital trail use permits for day or annual use online at Recreation.gov/activitypass/hoosier-trails via a mobile device at the site or in advance. Established in 2021, this public service allows for mobile transactions on-site, if cell service is available, or in advance, if service is unavailable. 95% of the income from these permits is used to maintain trails, enhance trailheads, and improve visitor services on the Hoosier National Forest. Visit https://go.usa.gov/xeuV7 for more information.