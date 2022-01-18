IN Covid-19: January 18, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 12,126 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 new deaths on Tuesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,474,289 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 19,643 deaths reported in the state, with 742 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 55.5% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 173 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.6% amongst all test, and 48.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,954 cases for the county, and 152 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 39 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.4% amongst all test, and 45.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,418 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 202 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.9% amongst all test, and 49.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 16,259 cases for the county, and 212 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 558 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.8% amongst all test, and 47.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 46,765 cases for the county, and 523 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 109 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.8% amongst all test, and 47% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,236 cases for the county, and 125 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 80 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.7% amongst all test, and 50.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,839 cases for the county, and 124 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 24 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.9% amongst all test, and 39.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,113 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 67 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.6% amongst all test, and 41.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 6,332 cases for the county, and 127 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 28 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.7% amongst all test, and 45.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,846 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 63 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.6% amongst all test, and 43% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,973 cases for the county, and 220 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 25 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.3% amongst all test, and 45% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,151 cases for the county, and 82 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 18 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.6% amongst all test, and 45.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,130 cases for the county, and 31 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 37 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.3% amongst all test, and 42.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,754 cases for the county, and 111 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 66 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.7% amongst all test, and 37.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,687 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 28.9% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.