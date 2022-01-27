IN COVID-19: January 27, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 12,230 new cases of COVID-19 and 104 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,587,005 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and a total of 20,400 deaths reported in the state, with an additional 765 probable COVID-19 deaths. Only 55.8% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 78 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 41.5% amongst all test, and 54% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,937 cases for the county, and 154 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 42 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32% amongst all test, and 50.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,798 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 236 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 38.8% amongst all test, and 51.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 18,361 cases for the county, and 220 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 858 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 36.5% amongst all test, and 52.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 52,284 cases for the county, and 534 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 262 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 41.5% amongst all test, and 56.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,543 cases for the county, and 128 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 213 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 36.5% amongst all test, and 63.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,685 cases for the county, and 126 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 36 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.6% amongst all test, and 49.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,441 cases for the county, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 44% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 63 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.9% amongst all test, and 46.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 6,998 cases for the county, and 131 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 22 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.6% amongst all test, and 46.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,027 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 81 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.2% amongst all test, and 54.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,756 cases for the county, and 223 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 55 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32% amongst all test, and 54.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,618 cases for the county, and 84 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 13 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.5% amongst all test, and 51.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,291 cases for the county, and 34 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 113 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 37.2% amongst all test, and 52.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,712 cases for the county, and 119 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 34 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 43% amongst all test, and 53.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,258 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 59% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 25.4% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.