Jasper man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.
Officers responded near the intersection of US 231 and State Road 162 to the report of a hit and run incident.
After further investigation, it was determined the incident occurred near the intersection of US 231 and S Witz Rd.
The license plate and description of the vehicle were provided to the police. Police located the suspect vehicle and spoke with the registered owner39-year-old Yuliet Pena.
Pena was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Be the first to comment on "Jasper man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident."