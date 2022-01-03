Jasper man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers responded near the intersection of US 231 and State Road 162 to the report of a hit and run incident.

After further investigation, it was determined the incident occurred near the intersection of US 231 and S Witz Rd.

The license plate and description of the vehicle were provided to the police. Police located the suspect vehicle and spoke with the registered owner39-year-old Yuliet Pena.

Pena was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.