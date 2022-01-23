Jasper Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges

A Jasper woman was arrested on multiple charges.

Saturday, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched on a report of a female subject eloping from a group home.

The employees of the group home had reported that the subject had thrown a large rock at them and damaged their vehicle.

Once officers arrived on the scene, an officer attempted to arrest the female subject but she resisted.

Eventually, the subject was arrested and identified as, 20-Year-Old, Orjana Shepherd.

Shepherd was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of Criminal Mischief, Resisting Law enforcement, and Attempted Battery.