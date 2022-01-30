Jasper Woman Arrested on OWI charges

A Jasper Woman is Facing OWI charges

Early Sunday morning, the Jasper Police Department received a report that a female subject was passed out in a running vehicle at the Sunoco Gas Station.

Once officers arrived they were able to identify the subject as 24-Year-Old, Taylor Frick, who was showing signs of impairment.

After Frick failed a field sobriety test she was taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test.

On the chemical test, Frick tested positive for Methamphetamine, Benzodiazepines, Opiates, MDMA, and Marijuana.

Frick was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI.