Linda N. Foisy, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in St. Vincent’s Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Linda was born in Lorain, Ohio, on February 27, 1934, to John and Mary (nee DeLeonardis) DeLuca. She married Thomas E. Foisy on January 12, 1957, in Lorain, Ohio.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper D of I.

Linda had a few callings in her lifetime, including raising six children, working at AT&T/Contel Telephone Company as an operator, then as secretary/receptionist at St. Joseph Parish Center in Jasper, Indiana, where she retired after 30 years at the age of 80. She represented them well and made lasting friendships. One of her proudest moments was getting her driver’s license at the age of 44. After her husband Tom died, Linda and her oldest daughter embarked on new adventures which brought her a renewed sense of self and deepened her faith. She became a Stephen’s minster at the age of 84. Linda was involved with several faith-building groups and programs through her church and community. Linda co-led a volunteer outreach program at one of the local nursing homes, which included Prayer and Praise with Psalms and song leading. Linda was a true witness to her faith.

She enjoyed being with her family and watching the news with her grand cats Mikey and Spinelli.

Surviving are four daughters, Paula Foisy, Jasper, IN, Kathy (Ed) Himsel, Jasper, IN, Patty Petry, St. Anthony, IN, Lisa (Ken) Nelson, Salem, IN, two sons, Thomas A. Foisy, Ft. Wane, IN, Gary Foisy, Dubois, IN, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one granddaughter, Nina Marie Himsel, and two brothers, Frank and Robert DeLuca.

A Memorial Service for Linda N. Foisy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Fr. Ray Brenner will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home. The Jasper D of I will pray a rosary at 11:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.