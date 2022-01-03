Memorial Hospital Medical Scholarship Opportunities

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is offering over $70,000 in medical scholarship opportunities for current high school seniors or students currently enrolled in post-secondary education. A Scholarship Application must be completed by applicants and submitted online by March 15, 2022. For additional scholarship information, or to apply visit www.mhhcc.org/giving and click on “Scholarship Opportunities.”

The Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship

Graduates of public high schools located in Dubois County, Indiana, who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Financial need is a primary consideration. Students with plans to return to Dubois County will receive priority consideration. Previous Ackerman Scholarship recipients may be considered and will receive equal consideration as graduating seniors. This scholarship is presented in partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation. (2022 Amount: $1,300.00)

The Mabel L. Kuebler Nursing Endowment

Two scholarships for graduates of public high schools located in Dubois County, Indiana, who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Financial need is a primary consideration. Current college students and previous Kuebler Scholarship recipients may be considered. This scholarship is presented in partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation. (2022 2 Scholarships Amount: $2,300.00 each scholarship)

The Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship

Dubois County residents who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Current college students and previous Schwinghammer Scholarship residents may be considered. This scholarship is presented in partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation. (2022 Amount: $2,200.00)

The St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

Graduate of Southridge High School pursuing a career in the health care field. Current college only students who are graduates of Southridge High School may be considered. This scholarship is presented in partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation. (2022 Amount: $1,200.00)

The Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship

Scholarships will be awarded to residents of the Memorial Hospital service area or southern Indiana area who are enrolled, or plan to enroll, in post-high school programs leading to an ASN or BSN registered nurse designation. The desired outcome is that the recipient returns to the southern Indiana area to practice subsequent to graduation. Past recipients may apply annually if they wish. (2022 2 Scholarships Available Amount: $1,500.00 each scholarship)

Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarships

Seven scholarships will be awarded to residents of the Memorial Hospital service area, one each specifically in Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Pike, Perry, Orange and Spencer counties. These are for students who attended high school in these respective counties and are enrolled, or plan to enroll, in post-high school programs leading to a degree in any health career field (M.D., pharmacist, radiology technologist, rehabilitation therapist, etc.). The desired outcome is that the recipients return to the Dubois County area to practice subsequent to graduation. Past recipients may apply annually. (2022, 7 Scholarships Available. Amount: $1,000 each scholarship)

Memorial Hospital Foundation Nursing Scholarship

This scholarship is a unique opportunity for nursing students going into their final year of nursing education. The scholarship is intended to support future nursing professionals as they achieve their educational objectives, nursing licensure and career goals nursing at MHHCC. The funds are payable to the individual recipient. As a part of the scholarship, the future nursing professional must sign an agreement to remain employed at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as a Registered Nurse in a direct patient care area full time for a period of two (2) years. (2022 10 Scholarships Available. Amount: $5,000 each scholarship)

Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship

The Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship is for current Memorial Hospital and Health Care Employees. It is intended to remove barriers to degree advancement by RN employees of MHHCC, and provide them with financial assistance to advance their degrees to BSNs, MSNs, DNPs or PH.Ds. in Nursing. (2022 Amount – $1,500.00)

For more information regarding these scholarship opportunities, please contact Deidra Church: dchurch@mhhcc.org or call 812-996-8426