Old National Bank Announce its 2021 Charitable Giving

Old National Bank is pleased to announce its 2021 charitable giving including more than $6.1 million in Foundation grants and corporate sponsorships to approximately1,100 organizations throughout its five-state footprint of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Additionally, ONB team members recorded nearly 40,000 hours of volunteer time supporting 1,500community organizations last year.

Throughout Old National’s 187-year history, it has been focused on strengthening the communities it serves through team member volunteerism, corporate sponsorships, Foundation grant awards, and financial education initiatives. “This commitment to the community serves as the cornerstone of our identity and helps define our mission and vision as a financial institution,” said Jim Ryan, Chairman & CEO.

In the Jasper market, Old National donated $265,000 to 61community organizations in jasper, Ferdinand, Huntingburg, and Paoli.

To learn more about Old National’s giving programs, please visit www.oldnational.com/giving.