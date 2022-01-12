Roger Young, 79, passed away on Wednesday January 12, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 16, 1942 in Huntingburg, IN to the late Charles and Carrie (Diech) Young. Roger married Charlotte (Jones) Young on April 14, 1962.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Carrie Young, his siblings, Wilma Jean Young, Ailene Young, Charles Laverne Young, Norma Lee Spears, and Lenora Ann Wuest.

Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Young, his son, Steven Roger Young, his grandchildren, Steven Michael Young (Brooke Young), Eric Robert Young (Brittany Howard), his great- grandchildren, Sophia May, Sadie Marie, Ella Rose, and many nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday January 16, 2022 at 1:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN. Burial will follow in Mount Sterling Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday January 16, 2022 from 11:00 A.M until 1:00 P.M, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Online condolences can be made to www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Roger Young.