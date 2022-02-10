10 Vehicle Accident with Injuries I-69’s Southbound Patoka River Bridge

Several agencies responded to a multiple vehicle accident with injuries Wednesday evening on i-69’s southbound Patoka river bridge.

At approximately 8 pm Wednesday evening law enforcement say 10 vehicles were involved and multiple individuals were transported to local hospitals. One individual was located approximately 30 feet below the roadway on a parcel of dry ground between the river and the floodwaters.

Indiana state police, Gibson county sheriff’s department, Patoka and Gibson county ems, numerous area fire departments, and multiple towing agencies assisted at the scene. Will have more information on this accident as it becomes available.