Drug Bust in Washington leads to seizure of nearly 1.5 pounds of Meth

A Dealing Methamphetamine investigation by the Washington Police Department and the DEA Task Force ended yesterday with the seizure of approximately 618 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine (nearly 1.5 pounds).

At approximately 01:00 PM, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Strategic Response Unit served Narcotics Search Warrants at residences on E Pearl and E John St. Officers reported locating the Methamphetamine, items associated with Narcotics distribution, Marijuana, Paraphernalia, and two firearms. Arrested during the investigation were 38-year-old Tremaine Mosley for Dealing Methamphetamine and 57-year-old Donna Fuesler for Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.