IN COVID-19: February 11, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,839 new cases of COVID-19 and 108 new deaths in the state.

Total Positive Cases: 1,664,353

Total Deaths: 21,298

Probable Deaths: 838

Vaccine Rate: 56.3% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 18.3%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 31.2%

91.144% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are UNVACCINATED.

Of those who are VACCINATED:

Breakthrough Cases: 8.856%

Breakthrough Hospitalizations: 0.096%

Breakthrough Deaths: 0.051% (Average Age 78)

Dubois County saw 19 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 12,668

Total Deaths: 156

Vaccine Rate: 60.5% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 24.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 40.4%

Spencer County saw 14 new cases

Total Positive Cases: 5,114

Total Deaths: 56

Vaccine Rate: 52.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 31.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 43.2%

Warrick County saw 47 new cases and 1 new death.

Total Positive Cases: 19,860

Total Deaths: 222

Vaccine Rate: 65.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 28.6%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 44.4%

Vanderburgh County saw 102 new cases and 3 new deaths.

Total Positive Cases: 56,178

Total Deaths: 560

Vaccine Rate: 59% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 24.2%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 41.4%

Gibson County saw 18 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 11,417

Total Deaths: 129

Vaccine Rate: 51.1% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 31.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 45.9%

Knox County saw 28 new cases and 2 new deaths.

Total Positive Cases: 10,506

Total Deaths: 136

Vaccine Rate: 50.6% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 21.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 49.8%

Pike County saw 7 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 3,657

Total Deaths: 46

Vaccine Rate: 44.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 23.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 38.7%

Daviess County saw 11 new cases and 3 new deaths.

Total Positive Cases: 7,356

Total Deaths: 140

Vaccine Rate: 36.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 16.6%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 36.7%

Martin County saw 4 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 2,141

Total Deaths: 23

Vaccine Rate: 43.8% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 15.7%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 31.3%

Lawrence County saw 31 new cases and 1 new death.

Total Positive Cases: 11,650

Total Deaths: 234

Vaccine Rate: 51.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 17.7%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 44.5%

Orange County saw 16 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 4,949

Total Deaths: 87

Vaccine Rate: 50.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 23.3%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 47.4%

Crawford County saw 7 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 2,468

Total Deaths: 34

Vaccine Rate: 48.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 18.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 38.3%

Harrison County saw 28 new cases and 1 new death.

Total Positive Cases: 10,519

Total Deaths: 124

Vaccine Rate: 51.4% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 21.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 39.4%

Perry County saw 12 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 4,554

Total Deaths: 58

Vaccine Rate: 59.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 35.2%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 50.6%

Currently 22.1% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.