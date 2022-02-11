Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awards $3.3 million

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $3.3 million to 50 law enforcement and government agencies for public safety and crime prevention initiatives. The funding was provided by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program through the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The JAG program is the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. While funds can be used to support a broad range of activities, the program places emphasis on breaking the cycle of substance use and crime, combating violence, holding offenders accountable, reinforcing law enforcement efforts, supporting adjudication, and enhancing technology and information sharing.

Grant funds will be distributed this month and used to pay for things like local crime prevention initiatives, supplies and equipment, and the training and hiring of personnel.

Around the area, the tell city police department will receive 33,072$ to find the necessary personnel to continue their crime action team, the funding will further their mission to target effective proactive policing strategies to reduce drug-related crimes that impact families in the community. The Cannelton police department will receive 8,140$ for new 800 megahertz radios to improve communication and officer safety in areas where old radios are unable to communicate with central dispatch. The Huntingburg Police Department will receive 29,832.60$ for the maintenance and Utilization of and training for 14 body-worn cameras for their officers.

Agencies have until December 31, 2022, to spend the funds, which were recently approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees. For some of the sub-recipients, a local match is required depending on the number of years of participation in the program.