Late night Health Clinic February 25th Dubois County Health Department

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding another special late-night drive-thru clinic to help accommodate anyone wanting a Covid-19 vaccine after our normal business hours. No vaccines other than Covid-19 will be available. The clinic will be held at the Dubois County Health Department located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper from 1:00-6:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022. They ask that you bring your ID, Insurance cards, and Covid-19 vaccination card. This will be a DRIVE-THRU ONLY Covid-19 Clinic. The drive-thru will be open for anyone 12 and older . If you have any questions, feel free to give us a call at 812-481-7056.

