Memorial Hospital Foundation Appoints Three New Board Members

The Memorial Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its board of directors: Sarah Leonard, Steve Wigand and Susan Mann.

“We are very excited to add these three incredible community members to our board of directors,” said Deidra Church, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director. “They bring a vast array of philanthropic and professional experience, and a true passion for Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.”

They join 14 other community members who serve on the Foundation’s board. For a complete list of board members, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving.

“I would like to thank our outgoing board members Nick Abbett and Bob Disinger for their dedication and service to the board,” said Michael Kern, Memorial Hospital Foundation Board Chairman. “I am excited to welcome Sarah, Steve and Susan to our team. Their impact will help us take the Foundation to its next level of success.”

For more information on the Memorial Hospital Foundation, you can like them on Facebook or call 812-996-8426.